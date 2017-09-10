Underground Fishing League – St. Lawrence

by Michael Sorrento

The mighty St. Lawrence flexed it muscles to the Underground Fishing League during August Vince Sorrento Invitational, leaving the anglers wind-burned, soaked, and exhausted. The VSI honors the late Vince Sorrento, architect of Sorrento’s Shady Oaks Cabin Rentals in beautiful Oak Point, NY. The two-day competition is another one of the UFL’s signature multi-species tournaments focusing on walleye, small/largemouth bass, and northern pike.

The anglers enjoyed comprehensive and convenient accommodations (cabins, dock, gas, food) from Blind Bay Marina (thanks to Kenny Goodman) to support an aggressive tournament schedule. Vince Gemelli came out of the blocks early with a 7lb walleye caught trolling a Reef Runner 700 Series in 12 feet of water and was the man to beat for the majority of the tournament. Jim Sorrento, Sammy Iraci, and Josh Alexander made respectable pushes with some impressive small mouth bass. Paul Viapiano (the official “poultry” of the UFL) broke his curse with a nice 4lb walleye caught on a purple/clear/chartreuse Reef Runner. In the end, safely staying out of the intense chop and 20mph winds favored Michael “maestro” Sorrento with a few last minute fish in Blind Bay to earn his 2nd VSI title.

As the anglers rest up during the hot month of August, their focus is now on the season ending Andrew Iraci Derby in mid-September. They’ll be sharpening their skills on the water and enjoying all the fun establishments that Alexandria Bay has to offer. Look for UFL anglers… and get ready!

~ Maestro