Underground Fishing League – St. Lawrence

By Michael Sorrento

The St. Lawrence continues to prove to be an astonishing body of water to fish as it powers through both the hot summer months and continued elevated water levels. Despite unprecedented conditions the Underground Fishing League heated up its 2017 season with the second tournament of the year. Kicked off by the Syracuse band “Old School” the Bassmasters gave its anglers all the fireworks this league can handle.

Sammy “Shipwreck” Iraci defended his Bassmasters title by out-jigging the UFL competition with a respectable (13lb) bag of small and largemouth bass over (3) periods of tournament fishing. His proven technique gets shared with only select fish-n-mates and he uses 1/2 oz. Smoke Red Flake Tube jigs in (15-20 feet) of water. This 4lb “smallie” was the tournament clinching fish that allowed Sammy to fend off a charging UFL angler Kenny Goodman.

Ken took runner-up honors with a broad spectrum of techniques and tackle. This (3.6lb) largemouth was caught in (6-9 feet) of water using top water technique and a Sunburn colored Booyah Pad Crasher Jr. It took his Cabelas 7’3 MH TournyZX rod and 65lb Ripcord Pro line to handle pulling this fish out of the St. Lawrence lily pads.

The UFL angers now set their sights on “Ole Glass Eye” and the walleye-focused Vince Sorrento Invitational in August. It’s the third leg of the season and trolling skills really come into play. League leadership is ready, the river is ready, the fans are ready… Get Ready!