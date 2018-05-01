Update on the Wiggins Pass Bridge

by Alan Ritchie

The Estuary Conservation Association, Inc. is continuing to monitor the $2+ million-dollar dredge of Wiggins Pass that began in March.

The process of moving over 100,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand is a significant project in and of itself, but this project requires both good weather and demands a sequence of activities that continually keeps the pass open for navigation during the project. Both of these items are challenging and can significantly impact the speed at which the project is completed.

The contractor doing this work is Ferreira Construction, Inc. Their dredge, named the Lori Hill, is an impressive piece of equipment. This dredge uses a hydraulic process that sucks up the sand and water and transfers it in a large pipe to the designated discharge areas. In spite of its size, it can only be deployed and operated in minimal wind and wave conditions…as such, they have encountered some early delays in getting their equipment to Wiggins Pass and the discharge pipe deployed. Sustained southwest winds in early April have slowed the initial efforts. In addition, to keep the pass open for navigation, the dredge plan will start with a “pilot channel” that will be cut from the lighted day marker at Wiggins Pass to the mouth of the Cocohatchee River between Barefoot Beach and Delnor-Wiggins State Park. When this initial cut is made, it will divert some of the tidal flow and river current from the existing marked channel to new “pilot channel” that is likely to increase the shoaling in the area of the old channel and switch the boat traffic to the new channel. Since the exact time cannot be accurately forecasted, it is essential that each boater obtain currentinformation on the status of the new channel.

Current information will be updated regularly and made available on the ECA website at www.estuaryconservation.org and usually available by a printed handout at the Cocohatchee Marina gas dock office. When actually using the Pass, you may contact the dredge Lori Hill or the tender boat Rebecca Turbin on VHF Channels 16 or 10 for passing instructions. Dredge operations are expected to operate 24/7, weather permitting. You should also stay alert for other boat traffic in the opposite direction and be patient and courteous in the vicinity of these dredging operations.

Safe boating!