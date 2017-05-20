Upstate Guide Service Eastern Finger Lakes Area Report

By Mike Crawford

Walleye and trout fishing is in full swing here in the eastern Finger Lakes and Central New York. Most all the creeks have been stocked and two year old trout are easily found under bridge pools and in big eddy pools.

Water temps climbing in the shallows of the Finger Lakes is finding northern pike and Norlunge on the prowl. Walleyes are a bonus fish in the Eastern Finger Lakes. With the exception of Otisco Lake. Big Waldo’s are around and shallow these days. Want to catch one? Call Captain Justin Okrepki of Otisco Lake Guide Service. He knows how to find them.

Tigers are a fish I like to pursue with flies, but anglers floating minnows and casting swimbaits and stickbaits are landing big fish on Otisco.

Walleye fishing on the open lake of Oneida seems sluggish for many anglers, the below average water temperatures and strong tributary flows will keep concentrations of walleyes in and around the creek mouths and up the creeks. So those areas seem to be the best place to target (5/14/17).

Conditions and fish locations change quickly this time of year. I have been after jumbo perch last couple of days, as they are a favorite of mine and many of my friends. They fish well and eat well. They are in transition as well…Post spawn.

Trollers on Cayuga are reporting wicked catches of trout this past week. I expect that to continue through the rest of June. The walleye fishing will only get better…And the Northern Pike and Tiger Musky fishing will as well.

What remains in the balance is the dry fly fishing for stream trout. All this wet weather has made the dry fly fishers struggle a bit on the rivers and streams in Central New York, but June will be another story with heavy and strong hatches.

Trout in the ponds to the north is getting HOT!!! But so are the black flies, so just bring an extra quart of blood with you if you are going into the backcountry.