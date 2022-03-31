Waiting for That Favorite Fish

By: Capt. Greg Poland

I have patiently been waiting for the Silver Kings to come back to our area and its finally that time of year, everybody has a favorite fish to chase and mine has been a Tarpon sense the first one I hooked many mango seasons ago in government cut in Miami. I recently visited that very spot, and it took me back to that day where my obsession started. What’s not to like about Tarpon fishing they will eat everything from a chicken feather placed in the right spot to a live mullet swimming under a bobber & after the bite you will see acrobatics that could win a gold medal at the Olympics. Honestly, I like catching them any and every way & will be doing so from today through July so if you read this report its going to have lots of tarpon info over the next few months. I have some prime dates open if you would like to get out on my new GTB Contender to arm wrestle with a big tarpon or any other species swimming in the Islamorada area or the Everglades. If for some strange reason tarpon fishing does not sound like fun and you are looking for something to make its way into the Yeti then on to the dinner table then head offshore for a little action along the weed lines. I just got a new subscription called Fish Mapping from the guys at Sirius XM and feel its really going to improve my offshore game and save a little fuel while running around the Atlantic looking for those Mahi Mahi. Check them out online or at your local boat/electronics dealer. When headed offshore looking for Mahi I like to have a fresh or better yet live ballyhoo rigged on a 20lb spinning outfit, below is a photo of a sailfish we caught on a recent trip while looking for Mahi. It’s a good thing we had a rod rigged and ready with a live bait in the baitwell or we surely would have missed him. There is never seems to be enough time to rig the bait when you see the fish so always have a rod or two ready to cast! Another tip is to keep a keep a bag full of ballyhoo chunks ready so you can easily slow the schoolies down when you run into them. If possible, always take along some pilchards but I have been having a tough time catching them lately. If any of this sounds like a good time to you give me a call and let’s get you out on the water. Greg