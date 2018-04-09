In-Water Jacksonville Boat Show!

COMING IN APRIL TO METROPOLITAN PARK AND MARINA!

Jacksonville, FL, Feb. 22, 2018 – JBM & Associates is pleased to announce the Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show will be coming to Metropolitan Park and Marina on April 13 through April 15. The event will be filled with plenty of activities for the entire family, including fishing seminars for adults and kids, the Fetch-N-Fish Show, Captain Jack Sparrow and his merry band of pirates, plus boats of all sizes, marine products and services.

“We are very excited to bring our brand of boat show to Jacksonville and are thrilled to have the support of so many boat dealers, manufactures and marine related vendors. The show will be fantastic,” said Jacqui Bomar, president of JBM & Associates. “We are a group of females who have been producing boat shows around the country for more than 17 years. We like to focus on creating a show that the whole family can enjoy. We will have Captain Don from Hook the Future there to teach kids how to fish like grown-ups and we are lining up some great captains for our adult fishing seminars. Plus, Captain Jack Sparrow will be joined by noted female pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read, and of course, lots of boats for those looking for their first boat or looking to upgrade.”

Highlights of the weekend will include the Fetch and Fish, which is both a fishing show and a dog show. It features a 4,000-gallon mobile aquarium that is 41 feet long. It is an interactive family program that incorporates fishing techniques and dog tricks. The host brings the audience into the show as he talks fishing and the dogs show off their fetching skills, both on the ground and in the tank. (Video of the performance can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vo-huznf3Z0.) Bomar said this show is a crowd pleaser.

The weekend show will also feature free boat rides aboard the Freedom Boat Hut. It is a floating tiki bar with thatched roof and one of only 10 boats like it in the U.S. There will be food trucks including Treemendous BBQ, What’s The Catch, Mother Trucking Pizza, Wurstbusters and Tikiz Shaved Ice, Ice Cream and Gourmet Sorbets and music from a number of acts including Big Jeff The Entertainer.

The Jacksonville Boat Show opens Friday, April 13 from noon until 6 p.m., Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $10 and can be purchased at jacksonvilleinwaterboatshow.com.

About JBM & Associates

JBM & Associates is a company made up of women who have been producing boat shows around the country for more than 17 years. They focus on the customer’s needs, exhibitors and vendors to create experiences, not just events. In addition to the Jacksonville In-Water Boat show, they also produce the Charleston Boat Show,

Savannah Boat Show, Charleston In-Water Boat Show and the Wilmington Boat Show. For more information, visit jbmshows.com.