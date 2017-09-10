Wayne Weber‘s Tug Hill/Redfield Fishing Report

By Guide Wayne-O

Well I feel like I could be just copied and pasted the last few reports. It seems like this weather pattern isn’t going to end. We get a few days of nice weather and then more rain. This has been excellent for trout fisherman. Streams are still fishing well but you must get away from the parking lots. By this time of year they have been hit hard and it is very unlikely you will find fish anywhere near them.

As I write this salmon have started to trickle into the Salmon River. I am guessing by the time you read this the run will be on. Make sure your tackle is in good order and you have new line on your reel. You don’t want to lose the fish of a lifetime because you decided to save a few bucks using last year’s line.

I have been busy getting tackle organized and finishing up work around the house because I know once it starts there won’t be time for anything but fishing.

I did get out on the reservoir with my wife the other day and brought home a nice meal of panfish. Berkley gulp under a bobber along the shoreline was the ticket. We caught rock bass, sunfish, crappie, and smallmouth bass.

Walleye fishing picks up in the fall too. I am looking forward to getting into some walleye in the evenings after Salmon fishing in the day. From October until the reservoir freezes they can be caught trolling stickbaits. This summer a number of eyes over 24 inches have been caught from the reservoir. It is starting to turn into a very good walleye fishery.

Wayne Weber

guidewayneo.com

315-529-3886