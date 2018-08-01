Welcome to August in South West Florida!

By: Capt Roan zumFelde

Not the best month for freshwater fishing here, but if you go early and fish late in the evening you will have some quality fishing. This is usually a very wet and hot month which means higher than normal water in the canals and running water. I am not going to break down each body of water that we have to fish this month, just not worth it with the fishing opportunities this time of the year. My suggestion this month is to try and focus on fishing lakes and waterways that are less affected by rainfall and heat. This means find canals that are less affected by high water like the Miami and Interceptor and fish them early and late. Lake fishing on The Big O and all the lakes in South Central Florida should be very good as long as you go early and or fish late evening. Early is your best- bet you need to be there at the crack of dawn and fish for just a couple of hours. Flipping and Pitching will be your best shot on the lakes, but do not rule out an early morning top water bite and watch for schooling fish, there should be some around. Peacocks will generally school this time of the year also, be on the lookout in the canals closer to Miami and Fort Lauderdale. If you have an adventurous bone in your body, check out some of the pits along HWY 41. This time of the year is usually good for all types of cichlids. Good luck and will see you out there somewhere.



