Welcome to the Boathouse on Naples Bay!

The original casual waterfront dining experience.

(Currently doing takeout and delivery only, with a 15% discount. Mention Coastal Angler Magazine and receive a Free Appetizer if you pick up by boat; coupon in ad.)

For over 20 years our charming little, family-owned and operated restaurant has been serving generations of local families. Sourcing the highest quality of ingredients, as locally as possible and when in season, means our menu changes to reflect only the best that’s available at any given time. We want to ensure your experience at the Boathouse on Naples Bay meets your expectations. If at any moment, we are not meeting your expectations-please let us know immediately and we will do everything we can to make it right. We put everything we’ve got into making it a wonderful experience for our valuable guests and hope you leave feeling the same way.

Casual Atmosphere

We believe you should be comfortable enjoying your lunch and dinner, ditch the tie, come wind-swept by boat or bring your dog and dine alfresco.

Delicious Food

We specialize in succulent seafood flown in from the most pristine waters, just-caught fish, premium meats, home-style favorites and handcrafted beers, cocktails and wines.

Breath-Taking Views

At the Boathouse on Naples Bay, every seat in the house has an unobscured view of the glistening waters and beautiful boats passing by.

Thank you so much for joining us!