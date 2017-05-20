West Canada Creek Report

By Charlie Warfield, www.modernflyfisher.com

The month of June is a prime time of year on the WCC. Lower water levels make the stream much more wade friendly and prolific hatches of Gray Fox 12-14, Hendrickson 14, Light Cahill 14, Red Quill 12-16 and BWO 18-20, mean that there will be plenty of top water action. The streamer bite should still be good in the morning, evening and after dark.

Towards the end of the month we will start to see some terrestrial activity, starting about the third week I June I begin using a western rig to search for trout during the day. To use this set-up tie on a large pattern like the Battleship Hopper, or the Chernobyl Hopper, then tie some 4-5x tippet to the bend of the hook and attach a nymph pattern like a bead head Pheasant Tail nymph or Hares Ear. When using this setup the hopper acts as an indicator for the nymph and it give the fish the option of a big top water meal if they wish.

Try it out. And Fish more, Catch more.