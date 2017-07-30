West Point Lake

by Keith Hudson

Lake is full pool and clear! The water temperature is mostly in the upper 80’s and even low 90’s in places.

Bass: Slow – Some largemouth are being caught on deeper brush piles, ledges and road beds as the water continues to warm. Try big deep diving crankbaits or Texas rigged Ol Monster worms. Best fishing is around brushpiles in these areas if you can find them. Water generation always improves this bite. With the unusually high water from this summer’s rains, some fish choose to remain shallow. Topwater baits such as Pop R’s, Zara Spooks and Spro Poppin Frogs can still be effective for shallow fish, especially around grass and weed beds. Try targeting areas north of the 219 bridge in the Chattahoochee. Also have a jig handy to pitch into wood cover in these same areas.

Slower than normal, but still fairly consistent, spotted bass are still your best bet. Spots are being caught by casting Spot Remover heads loaded with Shaky Tail worms or just dragging a Carolina rigged Zoom finesse worm or mini lizard around sloping gravel banks. Also try a small Texas rigged worm or a pig-n-jig around blown down trees. Try fishing around the bridges and bridge pilings with small crankbaits and shaky head rigs, especially during periods of water generation.

Linesides: Fair – Hybrids and stripers are down lake in good numbers. Expect the downline bite on live bait to continue to be at least OK throughout the summer. Some fish are surface schooling on the main lake and can be caught on Rooster Tails, topwaters, pop-n-cork rigs and Storm Swim Shad lures. Trolling with crankbaits is also fairly effective and can help keep you cool on a hot day!

Crappie: Fair – Spawned out fish will typically move out and hold on deeper brush and structure or under docks. Try drop-shotting minnows or shooting docks near deep water for the best results. Night fishing is usually pretty good all summer. Try under the bridges with lights.

Bream: Fair – Don’t forget about our bream and shellcracker. Finding an active bed can take a little effort but when you do, you can have a ball! Bedding usually takes place on the full moon cycles in the summer. Look for shallow cover in the backs of pockets. Sandy flats and stump beds tend to draw the fish like a magnet. Use live pink worms, crickets and small jigs for the best results.

Catfish: Good – Lots of channel cat are being caught by the few anglers that target them. Live and cut baits (and worms of course) fished on bottom will catch cats all over the lake, as long as fairly deep water is nearby. Jug fishing is also fun and productive. To target flatheads, go to a larger bait like a 4-5 inch bream or large shiner and fish the same areas.