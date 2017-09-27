West Point Lake

by Keith Hudson

Bass: FAIR – As the days get shorter and the temps cool, expect a big improvement in the fishing. With the unusually high water from the hurricane rains, good numbers of fish are already shallow, and this pattern should improve as the water cools. Topwater baits such as Whopper Ploppers, Zara Spooks and Spro Poppin frogs are effective for shallow fish, especially around shallow brush, grass and weed beds. Try targeting areas north of the 219 bridge in the Chattahoochee. Also have a jig handy to pitch into wood cover in these same areas.

Slower than normal, but still fairly consistent, spotted bass are still your best bet. Spots are being caught by casting Spot Remover heads loaded with Shaky Tail worms or just dragging a Carolina-rigged Zoom finesse worm or mini lizard around sloping gravel banks. Also try a small Texas rigged worm or a pig-n-jig around blow down trees. Try fishing around the bridges and bridge pilings with small crankbaits and Tommyhead rigs, especially during periods of water generation.

Linesides: GOOD – Hybrids and stripers are still down lake in good numbers. Expect the downline bite on live bait to continue to improve drastically as we move on into fall. Some fish are surface schooling on the main lake and can be caught on Rooster Tails, topwaters, pop-n-cork rigs and Storm Swim Shad lures. Trolling with crankbaits is also fairly effective.

Crappie: FAIR – Some fish will start to move shallower as the water cools. Target blowdowns and brushpiles in 3-8 feet of water. Jigs or minnows fished under a float will usually work on them when you find them. Some crappie will still move out and hold on deeper brush and other structure or under docks. Try dropshotting minnows or shooting docks in 10- 15 feet of water for good results.