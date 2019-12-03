What’s in a Price Tag? How to Choose a New Fly Rod

Written By: Ryan Wilson

Owner and Operator of Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters

The constant hum of Christmas music has been playing in the background since before Halloween even ended. The yellow & orange of Fall have been replaced with red & green. The holidays are here and it’s time to buy stuff! Whether you’re looking to introduce a new angler to the sport, upgrade your personal collection or make up for the tie you gifted last year, if you’re in the market for a new fly rod, there is quite a bit to consider.

Aside from rod weight and length, the most important variable in determining which fly rod ends up under the tree is your budget. Fly rods come in a wide range of prices and striking the right balance of quality v. cost can be overwhelming. Excluding the junky Walmart combo kits and specialty handmade bamboo treasures, there are four basic performance & price levels for fly rods: Entry, Intermediate, Entry Performance and Peak Performance. Figuring out which level you fall in to, will help you narrow down your choices.

Entry point rods range from about $100 – $150. Usually, you can buy these as combo packages that include the reel & line as well. These rods don’t have a sophisticated action or the aesthetics of some of their higher priced cousins. They’re a little heavier and clunky, but will generally get the job done for most simple applications. They’re great for youths, as a leave-it-in-the-truck rod or for folks who aren’t yet sure they want to invest in the sport. Look for a quality brand when buying entry rods. Top brands want new customers to be satisfied with their entry products, so that they stay within the brand to upgrade. Two entry rods that I like are the Orvis Encounter and the Redington Path.

Intermediate rods range from $150 – $300. These are the workhorse rods that fit the all-around needs for many anglers. Rod action is consistent and approachable, if not entirely crisp. This is a rod for someone who wants to cover a range of fishing scenarios with a quality product, without breaking the bank. Most guide rods will fall into this class. They will do pretty much everything ok, but aren’t designed for more advanced techniques. The Redington Classic Trout and Orvis Clearwater are great intermediate choices.

Entry Performance rods range from about $300 – $600. These rods are for anglers who want a specific action and style. They combine quality components with superior blank materials and the experienced angler will immediately be able to tell a difference on the water. Casting accuracy & distance, line mending and fish fighting backbone are all improved with this class of rod. Cast a few before purchase to figure out which one is right for you, but any serious angler who can afford it, should consider this class of rod. The Orvis Recon, Sage Foundation, Hardy Demon and Redington Hydrogen are all fantastic options.

The Peak Performance class range from about $600 – $1000. These rods represent the pinnacle of technology, aesthetics and brand equity. They have the most efficient energy transfer and will result in the highest level of casting accuracy and distance. They will allow for superb fly presentation and will make your fishing buddies jealous. Choosing a rod in this class will require some research and test casting to find the one that best fits your style. All of these girls are pretty, but you want to find the one with a personality to match. Check out the Sage X, Orvis Helios 3 and the Hardy Zephrus.

While it’s not necessary to take out a second mortgage to afford your new rod, I do recommend investing in a quality product. Choose a trusted brand, with a competitive warranty, from a retailer that values customer service. When you consider the time, the gas, the planning and all of the other energy you put into actually getting on the water, you want to make sure you have gear that performs when you get there. Find a rod that you like and that you can be proud of. Feel great about your purchase and look forward to the memories you’ll build with it.

Ryan Wilson is the Owner and Operator of Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters in Cornelius, NC. If you’d like help finding the right gear for you, please contact him at madisonriverflyfishing@gmail.com or call at (704) 896-3676. Check us out on Facebook: Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters or on the Web: www.carolinaflyfishing.com