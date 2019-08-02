When to Go

by Eric Henson

This time of year, one the most common questions I get asked is: “When is the best time of day to go fishing?” With weather and water temps so hot, I really try and concentrate on fishing in the early morning or late afternoon/evening. The very next question they ask is: “Which is better?” Haha! That all depends on when the best tide is for the specific area or the fish that I will be targeting that day.

If I head out to go fishing in the morning, I like to get out before the sun rises and be off the water before lunch. And if I head out in the late afternoon/evening I like to pull back in about an hour before the sun goes down. One of the advantages to both of these times is the twilight hour. I like to refer to this as the “Magic Hour” which is the hour of low light after the sun rises or before the sun goes down. Now, the fishing in the dark at this time of year can be great, as well. Not only are these the times that the water temps will begin to drop a bit, but people forget that most fish are nocturnal.

Fishing at night can be a bit tricky at first, but once you get it down it can be game changing! Most of all, is that it takes a little bit of time for your eyes to adjust to the dark, mainly for your depth perception. The first thing you need to invest in is a good 360 degrees’ light so that you comply with the FWC’s laws and so you don’t get taken out by another boat or something else. Also, a good headlamp will help you to see everything on your yak like tackle, tying knots, taking fish off of hooks, etc. Fishing at these times can be very successful and a lot of fun, however, PLEASE remember that many people will be sleeping at these times. So, head out there, have fun, be safe, and respect not only our waters but, everyone that may still be trying to sleep. :)

