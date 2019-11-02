Which Pair?

Capt. Neil Eisner

A great pair of sun glasses are a must for fishing. This just might be the most important thing you buy. But with so many colors, types, and styles, how do you choose? Well, let’s try to keep this simple. If you fish offshore, blue mirror will work best to cut down the maximum amount of glare, they have a gray base. If you fish the back country like I do, you’ll want to get an amber or green mirror color. They are a copper base lens. This type of color will cut through the water and let you see the fish when sight fishing in two feet of water. There are times when I wished I had a pair with a yellow lens. This would help me on those cloudy rainy days and early mornings before the sun gets up over the tree tops.

Polarized lenses are a must regardless of what you buy. Polarized sunglasses have been popular for years with boaters and fishermen who need to reduce reflected glare from the water surrounding them. Now that many others who spend time outdoors have discovered the benefits of polarized lenses, interest in these types of sunglasses has soared. Besides boaters, outdoor enthusiasts who benefit the most from polarized sunglasses include skiers, bikers, golfers and joggers since all of these activities require the elimination of glare for optimum safety and performance.

Next, you’ll have to choose between glass or plastic lenses. Plastic lenses are much lighter than glass. This will put less pressure on the bridge of your nose. They say that plastic lenses scratch, but I’ve not had one pair scratch on me yet and I only wear plastic. You want a pair of sunglasses that fit right when you put them on. Make sure they’re not too tight or loose on your head. Some manufacturers make their frames in small, medium, large, and extra-large. The next thing you need to look for is that the lens is not too short. The lens should just about touch the top of your cheek bone and you should see very little to no light at all coming in from the sides or bottom of the frame. I just came from my yearly eye exam with a great check-up, it’s important to protect your eyes. So, have fun shopping.

