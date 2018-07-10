Chasing Blue Lines: Hunting Wild Trout in the Backcountry

Miles of hiking for small fish on small water, flies getting hung in the mountain laurel on every other cast and the chance encounter with a rattlesnake or black bear. This kind of fly fishing is clearly not for everybody. However, for the fly fishermen who is willing to throw an extra PB & J in his pack (and maybe a handgun on his hip), fishing small wild creeks in Western NC can be as rewarding as it gets.

There is no shortage of reasons to tackle wild trout fishing. Whether you’re looking to see some new terrain, learn a new skill set, branch out from the comfort of the delayed harvest, or just have something to do during the summer months, wild trout fishing could be the answer. Wild trout streams present the opportunity to catch high numbers of beautifully colored fish on dry flies and light tackle.

While the best fishing is naturally going to be further and more remote than other anglers will bother trekking to, this aspect of our sport can be accessible for most anglers. Just about every single blue line on the map of western NC will hold wild trout. Populations and accessibility vary, but anyone with the ability to walk thirty minutes or so will have a reasonable chance of finding some fish.

Hike in. Rarely (although not never) will there be quality fishing next to the roadway. Be prepared to walk in at least thirty minutes before you start fishing wild trout waters. You’ll pass up some beautiful looking spots, but trust me, there will be more up ahead.

Keep fly selection simple. The fish you’ll be targeting will not have much/ any experience with anglers, so should not be super picky. I like a Stimulator, Elk Hair Caddis, Adams, or Royal Wulff. It’s not so much the fly, but putting it into the right spot, without spooking the fish.

Approach with stealth & cover water. Although the fish shouldn’t be too picky, they are wary. They are not used to guests in their remote mountain homes and will dart off at the first sign of trouble. Move slowly and deliberately and use a soft touch with your cast. I recommend not casting to any one spot more than 4-5 times. The trout is going to either eat or run, so don’t waste time picking apart any one spot. Keep moving and poke a cast into anything that looks like it could hold a fish.

Try to avoid water that’s been covered recently. Wild fish will often shut down for several hours, if not the whole day, after an angler works through the water. Be aware of the signs of other anglers and if you encounter someone else, it might be a good idea to work out a gameplan with that person to ensure you each have the opportunity to fish fresh water.

Be safe. Bring extra water, a snack, first aid kit and appropriate clothes. This kind of fishing is most productive when anglers cover water alone, so take whatever personal protective measures you feel is appropriate. If you fish with a friend, work out a plan on where/ when to meet and how you can find each other if you get separated. If you are by yourself, let someone at home know exactly where you’re going and when you should be back.

If you’ve ever wondered what might live in that little unnamed creek that feeds your favorite DH, now is the time to find out. The temperature drops as the elevation rises, so summer is the perfect time to tackle this new fly fishing challenge. Simply open up your atlas to one of the pages covering the western third of the state, put your finger on any one of those blue squiggly lines and then point your car in that direction.

Ryan Wilson is the Owner and Operator of Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters in Cornelius, NC. If you’d like to hunt for wild trout, tailing carp, or smallmouth bass this summer, please contact him at [email protected] or call at (704) 896-3676. Check us out on Facebook: Madison River Fly Fishing Outfitters or on the Web: www.carolinaflyfishing.com