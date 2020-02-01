Winter Blows

Capt. Bill D’Antuono

Weather plays a huge role in winter time offshore fishing. During the winter time we have rough seas and unpredictable forecasts, so getting offshore can be limited to bigger boats. Being able to interpret the forecast is key to having successful days on the water.

Wind direction plays a big role in multiple factors. North and westerly winds will be the worst directions to have. Usually these are fronts are bringing strong winds and heavy seas. This will stir the water and the visibility will be poor in the days after. North and west winds will also mix up the fishing and the fish will be on the move, so there is a silver lining.

Strong east winds will signal the time before the next front coming from the west. Typically, after a front the winds will shift from the east for a few days until they let up, that is when you’ll have a nice weather window to get offshore. The water will generally clear up quickly after a winter front or wind event.

Make sure to check those forecast apps with the offshore buoy reports. If you’re looking at the Naples Pier forecast bit fishing offshore, you’re going to have two totally different reports. Windfinder, SailFlow and NOAA forecasting tools are my go-to’s.

If you can dial in the weather, wintertime fishing and spearing are fantastic! The fish are on the move and abundant. I will be running trips whenever the weather cooperates. Check my Instagram and website for my recent trips!

Contact Offshore Naples at 239-269-5728