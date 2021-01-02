Winter Fun

Capt. Neil Eisner

Now that winter fishing has begun, you can find plenty of sheepshead in the bay. The water temperature is now in the upper-sixties and the sheep’s are turned on. I am frequently asked how to increase my catch. “The fish has such a small mouth it’s hard to know when to set the hook;” “I lose a lot of bait;” these are the typical things I hear. Well, here’s my pro tip: I love to fish for sheepshead! My set-up is simple, I use a number two Aberdeen hook. This is a thin wire, long shaft hook with a small gap between the hook and shaft. Tip the hook with a small shrimp or half of a shrimp will also work. Place a split shot about six to 8 inches up on your leader. Fish around docks and oysters’ bars.

So, the grandkids are coming down for their school break and you want to take them fishing. Remember to make it fun and you will create an angler for life. Keep your fishing trip to about two to three hours. Don’t overdo it, kids get bored easily. Target ladyfish, you and the kids will have a blast. The fish jump like tarpon, that’s how they got the nickname, the poor man’s tarpon. Ladyfish are easy to find and catch. You can find them around the passes and in deep holes when you’re fishing the back country. They are also off the grass flat edges. Just look for the drop-offs. Use a number 2/0 circle hook. Place a split shot about a foot up on the leader. Over the years I find a smaller shrimp works best for bait. If your kids are old enough to cast, have them cast and use a slow retrieve. If they’re too young to cast, just drift over the deep hole or cut. When you’re back over shallow water, bring the boat back around and start the drift again. Ladyfish school up so when the action starts, look out. Who knows, you might land a trout or two, since they hang around the same spots! If you would like to learn more, send me an email or call.

I’m your Captain

Neil Eisner

Captneileisner@gmail.com

239-860-4242