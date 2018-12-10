Winter in the Blue Ridge Mountains

By Britt Stoudenmire

December marks the beginning of the winter season in the Blue Ridge Mountains for outdoor activities. And while hunting season and most watersports will be winding down, there are a plethora of activities to enjoy throughout the cold season. Day tripping on the Appalachian Trail is one example that can provide some great exercise and a chance to catch some incredible scenic vistas. Snow skiing is also a great winter activity with ski resorts such as Wintergreen Mountain Resort in Nellysford, VA being a great example. And while “most” warm water fishing will be winding down, cold-water fishing opportunities are abound with the Watauga and South Holston Rivers ranking very high for excellent brown and rainbow trout fishing opportunities.

And if you are up for a winter fishing challenge, musky fishing will begin to peak as water temps fall into the 40’s. Rivers such as the Clinch, New, James, and Shenandoah all hold muskies while several lakes in the Blue Ridge hold fish as well. Depending on water levels, floating or river jetting are both viable options to pursue these fish. Whitewater rafts outfitted with fishing frames or dory style drift boats will get you into hard to access areas especially when river levels are on the lower side, while an aluminum boat with a jet intake will allow you to cover more water, more thoroughly when river levels are on the higher side. Make sure to take extreme safety cautions when fishing in the winter, especially if you are by yourself, because cold water can bring on hypothermia within minutes of exposure leading to possible death. A few examples of safety that I take include dressing in non-cotton layers such as wool or spandex type material. I always wear a PFD and notify someone of my fishing location and time for return. And I always carry extra clothes and supplies to build a fire on board should I become exposed.

Winter fishing is absolutely one of my favorite times to fish. With very little traffic on the river, and the opportunity to chase one of the freshwater’s top predator fish during a peak period, this time of year can provide some wonderful memories. Make sure to look for deep pools, as fish will move to them to winter. Pick peak times to fish with the afternoon “typically” signaling the opportunity for a feeding window as temperatures peak, and make sure to slow down your bait presentations in the colder water. And always remember, “Set the hook!”

The author, Britt Stoudenmire, and his wife Leigh, have been outfitting anglers for fifteen years on the New River in Virginia. They offer both guided fishing trips (newriveroutdoorco.com) and waterfront lodging (walkercreekretreat.com). 540-921-7438.