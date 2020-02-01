Winter in the Everglades National Park

Capt. Rodney Raffield

Well, we are fully into our winter here in the Everglades National Park. Fishing has been solid with good numbers of snook, reds, and trout out front, as well as in the Backcountry. We have been catching snook both in the Islands and backcountry, but more fish in the backcountry this time of year. Reds are biting on shrimp-tipped jigs with Mr. Wiffelure and Zman paddle tails. Trout are around the oyster reefs and outside points, but we are catching the largest numbers in the deep holes, again on jigs. Also, we are producing the most Jack Crevalle I have seen in all my years of chartering, with some of these fish close to 10lbs! Big tarpon are showing up in the deep rock holes and are possible on lures, but best action for us is usually on big cut ladyfish on stout circle hooks – just be ready to fight a shark or two while trying with cut bait. So all in all, very good fishing with absolutely beautiful weather! Get out there and take advantage of the cool weather while it’s here. Till next time, Capt. Rodney with EBE signing off.

Contact Capt. Raffield at 239-695-4626