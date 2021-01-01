Winter Options!

Capt. Billy Norris

Winter time is here! This past month the hurricanes and tropical storms have turned into cold fronts and with the colder weather we are starting to see our wintertime fish arrive. In addition, the snowbirds are starting to show up, and in big numbers. Start gearing up for kingfish, sheepshead, and cobia as the water temperature continues to drop.

Nearshore:

December was a great month for nearshore fishing. The cobia were everywhere! We caught cobia on most trips, with some of them being on the larger end of the spectrum. Keep your eyes open when fishing wrecks and live bottom, as they will appear and disappear just as quickly. I like to keep a rod rigged up with a big jig head and 50-pound fluorocarbon leader for quick pitching when I see them arrive. On one charter, we actually had a monster swim right up to the boat and when I turned around to grab the pitch rod, everything was busted off from catching too many fish and we had to watch him vanish back into the blue. Not to worry though, I went back to the same spot the next day and caught three XL cobia! The mangrove snapper bite also continues to be on fire, with some nice gag grouper mixed in. Kings are starting to arrive, but we are not getting them in huge numbers. After a few more cold fronts roll through, the dropping water temperatures should push them closer to shore. Sheepshead and tripletail are also beginning to show up, so a mixed livewell of bait can be helpful. In addition to catching whitebait/threads, grab a few dozen shrimp just in case the sheepshead or tripletail pop up while you’re out there.

Beaches:

The tarpon are still around, but not in large numbers. With the dropping water temperatures, I would expect them to be fully gone within a few weeks. There are however schools of little tunny, Spanish mackerel and kingfish close to shore. Trolling can be very affective, whether it’s with artificial or bump trolling large live baits. There are large schools of bait nearly everywhere, and the predators are following them around. Look for the birds, and target the locations where you see them.

Backwater:

Snook, redfish, big jacks, and trout have been providing constant action in the back. Snook seem to be making a great comeback due to the closure after the 2018 red tide. For bait, pilchards or pinfish will get you hooked up with the linesiders. Trout also seem to be making a great comeback, and for the first time since 2018 we are catching them (and big ones) on a consistent basis. Target trout on the grass flats by drifting with baits under popping corks. Big jacks are around in large schools as well, both on the flats and near the mangroves. Pilchards/threadfins were our go-to baits this past month, with cut bait on the bottom being a close second. January should provide for some excellent sheepshead fishing in the backwaters as well! Important to remember, snook, redfish and trout all remain closed in our local area.

January is here, and we are about to enter the full swing of wintertime fishing! The temperature will drop, the water will start to cool, and the daily rains should start to fade away. Concentrate on redfish and sheepshead in the backwaters, and be ready for the arrival of kingfish. You can visit our website for up to date fishing reports and tips. Be sure to like “Pale Horse Fishing Charters” on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.