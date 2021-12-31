By: Capt. Armando Alejo

With our winter season now in full swing and the holidays behind us, it is always our pleasure to have groups of friends, families and small parties come fish with us. Such was the case for a recent group we had aboard, Jorge, Danny and Ricky, two of which had never fished inshore before and both were swordfish fishermen! A short distance from the boat ramp I decided to stop at a fishing location where I thought some redfish may be, as they happen to be there just a few trips ago. It was literally Jorge’s second cast when he hooked and fought an Southwest Florida redfish. Jorge was quick to share how exciting it was to fight such a hard fighting fish on our light tackle gear. That morning I challenged the team about reaching our boat limit of four redfish, within the first hour of the charter, and that we did! By 8:30 a.m. my crew had four redfish to the hand. Shortly thereafter, I took the crew North and West seeking black drum, deep into the backcountry. We made a stop, set our Power Poles and went to work on some drum. About an hour and a half in, the action heated up and my crew brought seventeen drum to the boat on some of the best drum action of the season. Additionally, we mixed our bag with some sheepshead, and a few over slot redfish and we closed the day with a good bag of drum!

See you on the water.