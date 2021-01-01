Winter Snook Fishing

Capt. Jim Klopfer

Fish species in Florida tend to concentrate more in the winter. Anglers often have to hit a bunch of spots until they find them. However, once located, the bite can be fast and furious! Speckled trout will move off the flats into holes and channels. Bottom fish will seek refuge in the passes. Snook and jacks will move up into creeks, rivers, and residential canals.

Winter is one of the best times to target snook, especially for anglers using artificial lures. Snook will concentrate in rivers, creeks, and canals. They move into these areas to escape the harsh conditions on the open flats. Canals are usually deep with a lot of concrete which helps warm the water. Creeks and rivers are often tannin stained as well as having deep holes. River fishing for snook is particularly attractive in the winter. The scenery can be spectacular and the experience is relaxing in a serene environment. Many rivers are “No Wake” which adds to the peace and quiet. Rivers are also protected, which means anglers can still fish on breezy days. Finally, rivers offer anglers the chance to catch freshwater species along with snook, jack crevalle, and other saltwater gamefish. This situation is ideal for drifting with the current and casting artificial lures. Live bait can certainly be used, however using lures allows anglers to cover a lot of water in search of fish. This is fairly simple as anglers cast to likely spots while the boat drifts along with the current. Outside bends in the river are prime spots as they are often deeper with cover present. It is always best to drift with the current where possible, it will result in a better presentation.

The two most effective lures when river fishing are hard body jerk bait plugs and soft plastic baits on a jig head or swim bait hook. Shallow diving plugs have an erratic action that causes a reaction bite from snook and other species. The Rapala X-Rap Extreme Action Slashbait in the #10 size is Capt. Jim’s favorite jerk bait. It dives down several feet, but usually runs above the deeper structure, reducing snags. They are also very effective when trolled. Gold, olive, and white are the top colors.

Soft plastic baits are an excellent choice when it is especially chilly and when fishing deeper holes. These baits are fished much more slowly, so anglers can not cover as much water as plugs. I prefer the Bass Assassin line of baits. Darker colors such as golden bream work very well, though white can produce as well. 5” and 6” swim baits and fluke style baits on a 1/8 ounce jig head or swimbait hook work best. A stout hook is required.

Capt Jim Klopfer

captklopfer@comcast.net

(941) 371-1390

www.FishingLidoKey.com