By Capt. Bill D’Antuono

Venturing offshore SWFL in December, is one of my favorite times of year. Cobia will start showing up on offshore wrecks, kingfish will be along the beaches and large mangrove snapper will start moving in closer to shore. Weather windows for long offshore runs will be smaller, but you have to take what you can get.

Bundle up and get some ‘foul weather’ gear for full days. It’s one thing to fish all day and stay dry, but diving in the water for three or four dives when the water temps are hovering around 70°, matching the air, you really need to be prepared. I’ll bring a full change of clothes for the lengthy ride home and a dry bag to keep them away from the elements. Not to mention it can be rough in the winter causing waves to spray water in the boat.

Cobia and kingfish are undoubtedly the most exciting part about wintertime fishing and spearfishing. Cobia can be mixed in with the kingfish nearshore or they can be found on virtually any wreck. Be prepared with a live or artificial bait when you approach a wreck. It’s not uncommon to see these brown bruisers make a pass right up to the boat when rolling up to a spot. Kingfish put up an excellent fight and are fairly easily caught. Find a bait school on a nice patch of live bottom or wreck and troll a spoon on clear days and if the water is murky, try using a planer to get the spoon into deeper water.

The juice is worth the squeeze for wintertime diving. Fish will stack up, visibility will be better and more fish will be around. Wintertime is like hitting the reset button on your fishing spots. I’ll be fishing and spearfishing all throughout the winter, book a trip now and make memories!

Contact Offshore Naples at 239-269-5728