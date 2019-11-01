Worth the Drive

Jetty Jack’s

Are you looking to feed your soul and your belly? A place to sit, soak in the sun, salt, fresh air, and view? Then Jetty Jack’s is the place. Located in Humphris Park on the South Jetty of Venice Island, you’ll be amazed at all this location has to offer. There is no better view in Venice! When you arrive, you can stretch your legs along the paved path or head right for the deck, where you can enjoy a casual meal, beverage, ice cream and the best view in Venice. The owner of Jetty Jack’s, Chris Johnson, is usually on location in the mornings and throughout the day and happy to be there. He welcomes you with open arms, making you feel like a regular. If you have beach chairs, you can sit along the jetty and enjoy the Gulf view. Wherever you sit, you’ll be enjoying the view, boats, dolphins, fishermen, and soaking in the salt air and cool breeze. To see what’s happening at Jetty Jack’s, check them out on Instagram @jettyjacks. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at what’s going on!

200 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL