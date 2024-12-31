Worth the Weight

by: Joe Sheaffer

I don’t know how many times I’m asked by friends and fellow anglers “What lure are you using? What color lure are you using? What size lure are you using?” These are all good questions and definitely important information. However, I’m rarely asked “What is the weight of your lure?” The more time I spend on the water casting lures, the more I’m convinced weight is very important, if not the most important question that we should ask friends or other anglers. I’m not saying color and size aren’t important, but I don’t think fish are overly concerned with the color or size of a potential meal. Fish are opportunistic predators. If they see something that they can get to, they will try to eat it. I think about Redfish nosing the flat, trying to spook a shrimp, worm, pinfish, or crab out of the grass. I’m fairly sure they don’t care if it is brown, purple, green or any other color, they will eat it. I’m fairly sure they don’t care if it is a big crab, or small shrimp, they will eat it. I do think they care if the meal is in their strike or eating zone. There have been many times when a fishing day has been slow, or the fish will hit the lure but not eat it. I’m thinking, what is going on? I decide to change the size (weight) of my jig. That change many times results in finicky fish start biting the lure and a slow day becomes a good day. Obviously, the depth of the water, the movement of the tide or current, along with increased casting distance plays a big role in the weight we use. Fish are going to eat what they can see or feel in their personal space. The weight of a lure can be the difference in the presentation of your lure. Is lure being presented in the eating zone? I like to have a variety of different weighted jigs on my boat. I regularly will use ⅛ oz to ¾ oz. I Have a couple of larger jigs up to 1 ½ oz. on my boat just in case I may need a much heavier presentation. I never hesitate to change the weight of a jig if the day is slow or has slowed down. Especially if the conditions look to be solid. Next time your fishing day is slow or you’re having a difficult time hooking fish, definitely think about changing the weight of your presentation. It might help improve your day. Good luck and keep casting!