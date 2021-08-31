You Don’t Need to Break the Bank with GOMEXUS REELS

By Diogo Yamada

Vertical Jigging is not only about catching fishes, it’s a fun sport and sometimes a very expensive one. But you don’t need to break the bank to join Slow Pitch Jigging and other vertical jigging techniques.

Gomexus are now in the USA! Dedicated to the innovation of fishing tackles, continuously creating better products including reels, reels parts and components.

Only with aftermarket parts, Gomexus have ranked third in the total online fishing tackle category in Japan in 2020, second only to Daiwa and Shimano.

To introduce you Gomexus, we need to go back from the roots and we can’t forget about Fribest Group.

Fribest was created in 2007, offering high quality Motorcycle parts and accessories. It begans to grow and expand into other powersports, including Motorcycle, UTV, ATV, Auto Parts etc. Fribest is pride in offering the highest quality to its customers. To make customers unique in their market, they began to offer “CUSTOM DESIGN” in 2012.

After 2012, the owner of Fribest Group met two important people, one from the USA and one from Japan. Both of them had no connection at all, but they all mentioned the reel custom parts business.. Gomexus was born then, after having a study on Japan market, Gomexus had a more clear mission to start with: affordability and reliability.

Current Gomexus have 4 main material or technology: Carbon fiber/ Aluminum CNC/ Titanium/ TPE. some decent cork is on the way.

Regarding any products, Gomexus keep one simple rule to itself, if market standard accepts 80% of how good quality is, we make it 100%. If market accepts 100%, we make it 120%.

Gomexus is now in 47 countries and its best sellers would be:

Power ball shape knob – 38, 41, 45mm are the specific sizes

LX50 slow pitch reel

TPE Touch knob bassfishing/ swimbait baitcasting handle

Gomexus is a good choice for the fisherman in the USA. Everything Gomexus does comes from one simple rule that everyone must remember since day on they’re in Gomexus: “We care, we listen to our customers and dealers. And most importantly, we take fast action to all the feedback.”

In United States, The Fisherman’s Hut in Bradenton, FL, is an official Gomexus dealer. Check out www.thefishermanshut.com