February was your typical great bass month and a pretty good spec month. Most of my regulars did well on the bass up to about 8lbs. using live bait and a few of my die-hard artificial bait fishermen did well on Plastic baits too. The specs were good at times and spotty at other times. Most of the specs were caught on minnows but the jig fishermen did well at times.

March Best Bets: Bass should continue on into March while the specs will start tapering off early to mid march. If the weather stays warm like it has been I would look for some shellcracker and bluegill action around and after the full moon. The bass will continue on shiners but will also start doing better on crank baits and plastic baits. The shellcrackers will primarily bite live worms while the bluegill will do well on worms and crickets

Submitted By: Jim Veal Jr.

Pana Vista Lodge

Lake Panasoffkee, Fl.

352-793-2061