By John Detmer

Welcome to January 2017 and the super surf fishing that the New Year brings to our Space Coast Beaches. Surf anglers can expect improving catches of pompano, bluefish and whiting. Watch for a dominate weather pattern to set in of cold fronts followed by warming periods and then another cold front. The tactic used locally for best fishing results is to fish right before and after the cold fronts.

Another tactic that has worked for me over time is what I call the “Redfish Sandwich”. So when the fish don’t bite and/or it’s so cold that all the fish and anglers have run for cover, consider the Redfish Sandwich before you pack up and leave the beach.

Tip: Many anglers fresh and saltwater alike have used various products to impart a scent on their lures. Where the Redfish Sandwich differs is that the surf angler is scenting the fresh bait he is fishing. The product used in the sandwich is called Fishbites and it comes in a number of different saltwater scents: clam, shrimp and sand flea to name a few. The sandwich I’ll describe is made with Fishbites, Long Lasting E-Z Clam that can be purchased in local tackle shops. The product is sold in two strips that are half inch wide and twelve inch long. This is cut into small pieces so when surf fishing with clams and the bite goes dead, make a sandwich. First put a small piece of clam scented Fishbites on the hook, this is followed by fresh cut clam and then finished with another piece of clam scented Fishbites. It’s that simple and it works, keeps the clam in place during the cast and when it hits the water it gives off an additional clam scent to compliment the fresh cut clam. It’s like chumming you own fresh bait. Even if a small fish/crab eats off the fresh clam the Fishbites continues to draw fish to your hooks because of its scent and the Fishbites being harder to tear off your hooks than the clam.

John Detmer

Owner/Operator of J&H Surf Fishing the Space Coast

321-777-5554 or email

jandhsurffishing1@att.net

www.jandhsurffishing.com