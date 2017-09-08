Cutlines :

#1 Donna Osbborn of Monticello, Florida, with her first-ever trout, a 22 inch Sow.

#2 John Ackert of Tallahassee, with a nice trout.

#3 Bob McManus of Live Oak, Florida, with a beautiful 25-Inch trout, taken July 24, 2017.

KEATON BEACH

r rigged up on 34 inches of Trik Fish mono leader. I fish 7 feet 6 inch, Star Stellar Lite Fast Taper rods (SG817FT76), because they are very light in the hand, which allows my clients to cast all day with no fatigue; yet have the proper power and action to “Pop” the Thunder, and set the hook at distance. We combine a Star Aerial 4000 spinning reel with this rod, spooled-up with Trik Fish Game Green 10 lb. test mono, and a cast of 120 feet is easy with a nice breeze going.

A trip last week produced four of our better trout with Assassin soft plastics, in three styles. Mike Hardegree fished the Wakasagi Elite Shiner, the Candy Corn Sea Shad and the Fried Chicken 5 inch Shads, to land those two fish, along with a 14-Inch Black Sea Bass.

We have caught several trout over 24 inches in the last few weeks, and expect to see more of the same in September. The “top” of the high tide, seems to produce our largest fish. As the currents wane, they seem to decide to feed when the balance of their tribe has already eaten, thus reducing the competition at that time.

Reds have been way off the hill with our last few, coming in 1 ½ to 2 miles off the grass, in 4 to 5 feet of water, mixed in with our trout bite. When the floating grass subsides, expect to catch reds on Intruder and Intruder II weedless spoons, Thunder-Spins and Sleighs. We have had great success with the NEW Cajun Copper color. Cooler temps in the evenings in September should move more reds back to the creek mouth and adjacent bars.

Got into some fish-busting-bait the other day, using my ClarkSpoon rigged under a clear water-filled plastic, 2 1/2 inch bubble. We caught Jack Crevalle, lady fish, a couple of trout and a bluefish, before they moved on. I prefer the sizes #0 and #00 ClarkSpoons for this rig. You simply cast out past the melee, and retrieve, reeling as fast as you can, with your rod tip up at the 10 o’clock position. They will run you down; so don’t slow it down!

Meanwhile…Let’s Go Fishing!

Pat McGriff dba One More Cast guide

Service for 28 years!

www.onemorecast.net

850.838.7541