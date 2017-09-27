Lake Guntersville

by Capt Jake Davis

Guntersville continued to improve over the last couple weeks for the most part. We had some slow days but everyone still caught fish. We experienced some exciting fishing while catching them on a variety of lures and testing out some new D-Bomb colors “Pink Belly and Sauty Bug” from Missile Baits. The best lineup of lures was Tightline Jigs, D-Bombs and D-Stroyers from Missile Baits, swimbaits and Catch 5 Swim-jigs from Tightline Jigs around main channel grass lines and PRO-Z Frogs in Scooby-Doo and Toad. Water temps range from 74 to 80 degrees. October will be a great month for punching grass along the main channel and the most exciting of all a fantastic frog bite with all the grass this year. Best advice is “slow down and work an area completely!”

It’s time to start planning those late fall and early winter flipping/punching trips Guntersville is famous for. Call me to reserve a date. Please wear your PFDs and be aware of your surroundings; with the increased traffic boating accidents can happen to anyone! Make your reservations now for some great fishing on Guntersville or Tim’s Ford. We supply all fishing gear, including Duckett fishing rods, LEW’s reels, Vicious Fishing Line, top shelf lures such as Missile Baits soft plastics, and Tightline Jigs all at no additional cost you. We offer a Military Discount and 100% dedication to making your trip successful. “Let’s go fish’in.”