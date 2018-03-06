CEDAR KEY PADDLING

March madness is here and you need to get out on the water! Time to spring clean your boats and tackle boxes and make room for some fresh new shiny toys. What do I mean by toys? Plastics. This month is the start of the great time to practice with different colors and shapes. You will find that one day the trout and reds prefer one color and style today, and tomorrow, they will want something different. Never forget your silver and gold spoons either. They always have their days in the light to shine and can be an absolute go-to lure. Other than that, you just need to make sure you are fishing in the right spots. We just got in some new maps that really show the layout and even have coordinates to some of the more popular fishing holes for multiple different species. What, Where, and When! Let’s do this. Make sure you take a kid fishing. There is so much garbage these days on these kid’s phones and computers. We have to get them out fishing. If you ever complain about your own grown kids not listening and spending time with you, then take the grandkid or a kid whose parents don’t fish. Just take a kid fishing! For all your latest tips and tricks come see us at the shop.