Central Florida Inland – February Report

Alright forest fishers, I’m gonna be honest with you. The way our weather’s been going back and forth, ice cold one week, then hot as heck the next, I honestly can’t say what stage fish will be in by the time this report hits the racks. I can, however, give you a guarantee that February will be a month filled with super fat bass and chunky “slab” specks (crappie).

For crappie anglers, the one thing you need to mark on your calendar, is this month’s full moon (Feb. 9th). If you’re out for a record fish, like Jam Ferguson’s 5.46 pound World Record, this is the time. It’s known as the “Snow Moon”, possibly due to the blizzard of “slabs” that’ll fill your coolers if you take advantage. It may happen a little before or after that full moon, so keep an eye on the weather and water temperature. A lot of folks think, “the colder the better”. Personally, I prefer mild, blue-bird sky days, with just a slight breeze. One thing’s for sure though; if water temps reach 65 degrees, that’s when crappie start moving from the depths, towards the shallower marsh edges. Note: There are plenty of new and undiscovered brush piles, so slow troll minnows or jigs around every drop-off you find.

Ok, now let’s talk bass! For the majority of anglers out here, we’ve been eagerly waiting for this since last year’s spawn, which was the best we had seen in decades. As of mid January, I didn’t spot any beds at all, but that will definitely change this month. Be prepared to come across some massive double-digit hogs bedding up this month. Check all your gear thoroughly, and make sure to bring at least two heavy duty rod/reel set-ups, loaded with fresh braid (50 to 65 pound). When you spot a bed, back off and stealthily examine what you’re dealing with, before making any casts. You really want to be prepared and ready for a battle. A lot of times, you only get one shot. For baits, any craw or creature bait will do, and of course shiners are a guarantee.

I wish you all the trophy of a lifetime. This is what we live for. Please, please treat and handle these very important females with care. Of course, you’ll want pictures, but try to get them back into the water as fast as possible, so they can finish their process and protect their eggs. We all want this fishery to continue getting better and better. Until next month, get out there, and get on ’em!