HOMOSASSA

May is always a very good month here in Citrus County, and it’s right in the heart of our cobia run. Be ready, because they can pop up anywhere, at any time.

If you’re into variety shows, the bombing range between Crystal River and Homosassa will be to your liking. Using DOA cal shad tail and MirrOlure Lil’ John jigs on 1/8th oz jig heads will produce a multitude of species. Spanish mackerel, trout, grouper, sea bass, flounder, pompano, lady fish, blue fish, etc., are just some of the species that will keep you busy. The average depth is 5 to 8 feet of water, and look for the “spotty bottom” of sand, rock and grass to put you in the right area.

For the inshore and offshore anglers, it’s tough to beat a cobia for a great tug of war. Channel markers, wrecks, artificial reefs and your high-profile grouper structures are ideal locations to target cobia. Inshore, channel markers are always worth a look, and many times cobia can be seen just below the surface circling the structure. With the absence of fishing pressure on the offshore locations, due to the recent grouper regulations, there should be plenty of hefty cobia for those willing to make a run. Chumming brings them right to the boat, and a live pinfish on a bottom rig and one up top, will have the water column covered.

The kingfish will be in good numbers as well offshore. Light drags, wire leader and plenty of line capacity is necessary to tackle a smoker king. Trolling a variety of plugs or spoons works well for those wanting use artificials. Anchoring up over live bottom and using an assortment of live and dead baits such as threadfin herring, cigar minnows or a frisky live blue runner is kingfish candy. Keep an eye on the horizon for the skying fish, blasting through baitfish schools, to help you locate numbers of fish.

Homosassa is world renowned for its tarpon fishing, and now it the time of year history is made. Many fly-fishing world records have been set here, and anglers from all over the world come to test their skill against the mighty silver king. The flats to the south of Homosassa are primarily for fly anglers and this is a specialized fishery.

The snook action is still good and work the points with good current rips and a glow colored DOA jerk bait is the ticket. Have at least 40lb fluorocarbon leader attached to your baits, as this will prevent a big line sider from “chewing” through your leader….

As always, feel free to contact me with any other questions about the area. Good Fishing!