2BD/2BA Lot #158

WALDEN SHORES NEW MODEL FOR SALE

2812 Harte Drive. LOT 158, Lake Wales, FL

Price:

$112,900

BR: 2 + Den • BA: 2 • SQ FT: 28X56 • Type: Jacobsen • Year Built: 2017

Kitchen features many cabinets and counter tops, dining room, den, large secondary bedroom and master. Master bath has great storage and counter top space. Beautiful laminate flooring in dining room, den, living room and hallway.

Features: This home features the front porch with composite decking, carport and large golf cart shed or could be used as a nice work shop. Located in new section of community near clubhouse.

In celebration of Rickert Properties 50th year of being Family Owned & Operated, we are giving away 5 years 0 lot rent to one lucky new resident in 2017!

Ask me about the details. Contact: Nancy or Lee Marion 1-800-654-9715