2BD/2BA Lot #19

Brand NEW 2017 Champion Model ready to show and sell! Open concept floor plan located across from the clubhouse with view of the lake. Handicapped Designed Home- 5 FT. Hallway and wide doors. Beautiful front porch that has upgrade composite decking. Large Kitchen with upgrade appliance package and 9′ Flat ceilings throughout. Bright and Light Florida Colors!

Features:

Carport, shed w/power, fully landscaped, including underground irrigation w/timer.

In celebration of Rickert Properties 50th year of being Family Owned & Operated, we are giving away 5 years 0 lot rent to one lucky new resident in 2017!

Ask me about the details. Contact: Jodi Susco 1.800.873.4692