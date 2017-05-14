2BD/2BA Lot #19

TROPICAL HARBOR NEW MODEL
19 Rickert Dr,  Lake Placid, FL Lot #19

2 Bedroom/2 bath – 28×48/54 sales price $120,000

Price: $120,000 • Type:Champion • Bedrooms:2 • Bathrooms:2 • Square Feet:28×48 • Year Built:2017

Brand NEW 2017 Champion Model ready to show and sell! Open concept floor plan located across from the clubhouse with view of the lake. Handicapped Designed Home- 5 FT. Hallway and wide doors. Beautiful front porch that has upgrade composite decking.  Large Kitchen with upgrade appliance package and 9′ Flat ceilings throughout.  Bright and Light Florida Colors!

Features:

Carport, shed w/power, fully landscaped, including underground irrigation w/timer.

In celebration of Rickert Properties 50th year of being Family Owned & Operated, we are giving away 5 years 0 lot rent to one lucky new resident in 2017!

Ask me about the details.  Contact: Jodi Susco 1.800.873.4692

 

