3BD/2BA Lot #148

WALDEN SHORES NEW MODEL FOR SALE

2903 Harte Dr. LOT 148, Lake Wales, FL

Price:

$124,900

Type: Jacobsen • Bedrooms: 3 • Bathrooms: 2 • Square Feet: 28 X 62 1653 sq ft • Year Built: 2017

3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept kitchen, living room, dining room and a great family room with wet bar that is perfect for entertaining. Extra storage areas have been added to this home – pantry, linen cabinets, etc. Features a large master shower, large kitchen island and upgraded appliance package.

Features: Large storage shed, covered patio and golf cart path.

In celebration of Rickert Properties 50th year of being Family Owned & Operated, we are giving away 5 years 0 lot rent to one lucky new resident in 2017!

Ask me about the details. Contact: Nancy or Lee Marion 1-800-654-9715