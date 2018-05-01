88th Annual Sarasota Tarpon Tournament

For the past 88 years, anglers have competed in the Sarasota Tarpon Tournament. This event is the oldest, continuous running, public tarpon tournament in Florida. It started in 1929 by the Sarasota Angler Club as an attempt to bolster the local economy. Luckily, Robert Ringling invited Cincinnati industrialist and radio magnate Powel Crosley Jr. to participate. It was his first time fishing and he caught a 102 pound silver king. “It was like hooking on to an express train that provided plenty of thrill, excitement and strenuous exercise.” said Crosley. He immediately purchased land in town and was named president of the Anglers Club. The following year, Crosley aired a live broadcast of the tournament from his boat, Little WLW. His signal was so powerful that it could be heard throughout the nation. The Herald dubbed him “Sarasota’s patron saint of the air” and he put the area on the map. The tradition continues this May – June. Described as one of the most exciting fish to catch, tarpon are known for spectacular leaps and determined fights. More battles seem to be won by the tarpon rather than the angler, making the reward of catching one momentous! More than $60,000 has been raised in the past eight years for charity. This year, money raised will benefit the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida (CCA) and Suncoast Charities for Children.

May 9 – Kick Off to Tarpon Season Party & Captain’s Meeting

6pm registration, party starts at 7pm (open to everyone)

White Buffalo Saloon, 5377 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, FL 34233

Free for participants, Non-participants $25

BBQ diner, live music, live auction, raffle prizes, cash bar.

Prizes include: Gear, tackle, paddle boards, coolers, artwork and more!

May 12 thru June 17, 2018 (5 weeks)

Tournament Registration: $125 entry

Compete for an overall winner category, as well as weekly, junior, ladies, and “his & her” categories.

Weekly winners will compete in a fish off to win overall tournament. For more information: http://www.sarasotatarpontournament.net/ or email SarasotaTarponTournament@gmail.com