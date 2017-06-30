Horseshoe Beach

Summer is here

Time is flying by so fast, that weekends seem to be a blur. Summer time is here; it’s hot and afternoon thunderstorms are showing up frequently. We received some much-needed rain in the month of June and here we are in July, ready for scalloping and fireworks.

The greatest saltwater Easter egg hunt is upon us and the water is filled with people cruising around the flats with their head in the water, looking for the tastiest treasure you can find nestled in the deep turtle grass. Scallops should be plentiful this year. There were plenty found prior to the start of the season. If you are planning to go scalloping, fight the desire to park amongst all the boats that are huddled together. Scallops aren’t herded together like cows; you just need to look around on the grass flats and find your own claim, hopefully one that hasn’t been picked over by the floating pavilion. Scalloping is one of the most favorite family adventures of the summer break, but remember, its hot and I can’t tell you how many people we see coming in from the water that look like a lobster, fresh off the boil. Sunscreen is a must. You never feel the burn while swimming around in the crystal-clear water, but you sure will feel it that night.

June 1st through the 3rd brought our 3-day red snapper season. We fished all 3 days and made short trips to limit out on ARS. With 7 people aboard, we could catch our limit in about 20 minutes. I am convinced that this year there are even more snapper than last year. Recreational anglers need to take a stand, call your state representatives, and speak your mind about the way a public resource is being held hostage by out federal government. Educate yourselves concerning this matter. The feds have pitted anglers against one another. Recreational anglers, your fight isn’t with the commercial sector or the for-hire sector. It’s with the federal government. Yes, I know commercial fleets catch thousands of pounds of Snapper year around, but they have been fighting against our government for 25 years, and they are winning in their industry. However, recreational anglers take to Facebook and social media to complain about a 3-day season. It seems that we are very lackadaisical when it comes to reaching out to the powers at be. What the NMFS and Gulf council are pushing is IFQs (Individual Fishing Quotas) for all sectors.

Sector separation was passed several years ago and it separated angler into three groups, Recreational, Vessels for hire, and Commercial. What this accomplished was inner fighting amongst the sectors. What needs to happen, is for all three sectors working together, to stand up to our government and take back a public resource, that is more plentiful than any other reef special in the Gulf, and Atlantic, for that matter. Educate yourself and a good place to start is a Facebook page started by Dylan Hubbard VP of Hubbard’s Marina, the page is “Fisherman United”. Like and follow this page.

Get Educated and join the fight! If we don’t, we will lose the right to enjoy a public resource in our native waters. If you don’t fight, don’t complain when it’s gone.

On a lighter note, Horseshoe Beach is busy this time of year. It’s still the best place on earth to me, and we look forward to your coming to visit and staying with us. If you’re looking for a scallop charter, give us a call and let us work you into a day of fun and relaxation. Come eat at the Shrimp Boat restaurant and do some shopping at the Salty Shoe Apparel. The Marina and can help you with putting your boat in the water and all of your “on the water needs”, and then enjoy a cold beer at Jakes Pub. Florida Cracker Bait can help you with bait shrimp and eating shrimp. Until next month, see you on the water.