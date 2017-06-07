Another Day at the Office, By Capt. James Marko

My day started like any other, another early morning shark charter. My clients, two Canadian men on vacation, had no idea about what they were about to encounter. If you aren’t familiar with the migration patterns in Boca Grande, sharks follow the yearly tarpon migration starting in mid-Spring. The day began with us running roughly 3 miles offshore towards a trough that has been known to hold sharks. I did some rigging and got our baits in the water. Shark fishing is often a waiting game, and so our wait began. Within only 5 minutes the Okuma 8000 Series was screaming from the rod holder, with no end in sight. The adrenaline started pumping and I immediately started pulling up the anchor and prepared for a serious fight with a serious fish. With the boat in position, we started the chase. When we finally caught up to the shark, I cut the motor and the fight was on. The next 2 hours were full of reeling, swear words and sweat. We were dragged over 3 miles of ocean. With my clients at the point of exhaustion, it seemed that the shark was ready to give in, but not without one last run. Finally, we saw grey on the surface and the fight was won. With the shark next to the boat, I recognized it was a Spinner Shark. I immediately noted that this shark was huge for its species. Spinners are known to be jumpers, but this shark never breached the surface because of its size. My mind went right to the IGFA record. Thankfully I still had enough cell signal to Google the current record, even after the shark dragging us further offshore. The record was 205lbs. I knew this shark was bigger than that. I made some quick phones calls and realized it was, but I would most likely have to kill the fish to get the record. I am usually a catch and release fisherman, so I was against brining the fish in, as were my clients. It took three of us to bring the fish into the boat for a photo op and bragging rights. I primary deal with the Goliath Grouper species, doing research for Fish and Wildlife. This fish was comparable to the 300 lb. Goliath I catch regularly. After a few pictures and measurements, she became green again. She helped herself into the water and swam right off. We estimated the fish to be in the 260-270-pound range with a length of plus 8 feet. I loved seeing my clients faces and reactions throughout the whole fight. All and all it was just another day at the office.

