August Page #1

July was a blessed month for our family. On Thursday, the 13th, we became grandparents of a beautiful baby girl, Secelia ShyAnn, born to our son Stacy and daughter-in-law, Danielle. Secelia is perfect in every way, and a miracle in many ways. Her teenage brothers, Stephen and Spencer are thrilled, as are we all. I will be spending a lot of time in Crawfordville, just sitting and holding our little angel. See page 2 for pictures.

With the arrival of August, our busy lives, get even busier. Gator hunting season opens August 15th, and as you know, Cary is a gator hunt guide. If you won the opportunity to purchase a license and tags, and need help, call us. See page 16.

This month’s recipe, General Tso’s Shrimp is on page 2. I “cheated” and used bottled sauce and it was great.

On page 16, you will find pictures and an informative article about the renovation of the Moss Bluff Dam on the Ocklawaha River.

Last week Cary enjoyed a Suwannee River Ride-Along with Officer Travis Cooper and Investigator Bing of FWC. See page 18.

If you have not been scalloping yet this year, (and we haven’t) you still have all of August and into September to go get your share of these yummy morsels. If you need help, contact one of our guides. Most importantly, let our guides/writers know how much you enjoy reading their columns. They would really appreciate an email or phone call from you and they would LOVE to take you fishing.

SEND ME YOUR PHOTOS.