Baked Grouper & Garlic Shrimp

Baked Grouper Cheeks, (or small fish fillets of your choice) Topped with Garlic Shrimp (for 2)



Grouper cheeks, 4 to 5 per person, depending on size

1/4 lbs. small shrimp, peeled and deveined (or 6 lg cut in half)

1 small shallot, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. lemon or lime juice

2 tbsp. white wine

2 tbsp. butter

2 to 3 tbsp. minced parsley

red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Place grouper in shallow baking pan. Season the grouper with salt and pepper and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. While the grouper is baking, heat the butter and the olive oil in sauté pan over medium heat. Sauté the shallots for about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and the red pepper flakes. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, making sure that the garlic doesn’t burn. Add the shrimp, lemon juice, white wine, salt, and pepper. Cook until the shrimp are pink, about 4 minutes. When the fish is done, plate the fillets, and using a slotted spoon, top with the shrimp and keep warm. Add parsley to sauce, reduce sauce to about half, and swirl in 2 tbsp. butter. Simmer another minute until slightly thickened. Pour sauce over shrimp and fish. Delicious served with green beans and baked potato.