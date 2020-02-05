BAKED MAHI MAHI WITH YUMMY STUFF

2 fillets of mahi mahi, or fish of your choice

1 stalk celery

1 medium onion

2 small cloves garlic

1 basil leaf (optional)

Italian parsley (handful of leaves)

4 Tbs. cold butter

Salt and Pepper

1 lemon

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut the celery and onion in small enough pieces to fit into your processor. (I use a mini processor.) Process the onion and celery, add the garlic, parsley, basil (if using) and butter and process all until smooth.

Salt and pepper both sides of fish, and place in an oven proof dish with low sides. Spread the processed mixture over the fish. Slice the lemon into thin slices, and place two or three slices on each fish fillet.

Bake 5 to 10 minutes, depending on thickness of fillet, until fish flakes. I served with sautéed spinach and wild/white rice pilaf.

Note: Substitute any fish of your choice, or boneless chicken breast or thigh.