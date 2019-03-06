BAKED TRIGGER FISH AND SHRIMP WITH WILD/WHITE RICE PILAF

(serves two)



¼ cup uncooked wild rice

¼ cup uncooked white rice

4 ounces butter (divided)

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

6 small mushrooms, roughly chopped

1 handful parsley, finely chopped

1 medium carrot, finely chopped

¼ cup toasted sliced almonds

2 4 ounce trigger fish fillets (or fish of your choice)

8 jumbo shrimp

2 lg. handfuls fresh spinach

1 lemon, thinly sliced

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Salt and Pepper

Cook wild and white rice separately, and set aside. In small pan, melt 1/2 the butter. Add the celery, yellow onion, carrot, and mushrooms. Sauté until tender. (I did all this chopping in my mini processor.) If pan is dry, add more butter. Add most of the parsley, and cook until parsley is wilted, about one minute. Mix the wild and white rice, and fold in the veggie mixture and almonds. Add salt to taste. Keep warm.

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Salt and pepper the fillets and shrimp and place in flat oven-safe dish. Melt remaining butter and pour over seafood. Sprinkle seafood with green onion. Place lemon slices on fillets. Bake 10 to 15 minutes, until fish flakes.

On your microwave safe dinner plate, place a handful of spinach and a serving of rice pilaf over the spinach. Heat in microwave about one minute, until rice is hot. (If the rice is HOT, spinach is cooked.) Add the fish and shrimp to your dinner plate and sprinkle with remaining parsley. Serve and enjoy!

Note: For the pilaf, you can add any finely chopped vegetable. It is a good (sneaky) way to get a bit of vegetables into your vegetable non-lovers. Think French cut green beans, chopped broccoli or cauliflower.