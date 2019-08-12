BAY SCALLOPS WITH ASPARAGUS, SPAGHETTI AND BUTTERY BREAD CRUMBS

Spaghetti (or pasta of your choice) for two

4 tablespoons Unsalted Butter

1/3 cup plain Panko crumbs

2 tablespoons chopped Parsley

½ cup chopped Scallions

½ pound fresh Asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1 ½ to 2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon oil, vegetable/olive

1 pound Bay scallops

Salt and Pepper

1 teaspoon grated Lemon Zest, plus 1 tablespoon Lemon Juice

Cook spaghetti, drain and reserve ¾ cooking water.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter is a small skillet over medium heat. Add the panko and cook, stirring until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in parsley and set aside.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in medium skillet over medium heat. Add asparagus and scallions and cook until the asparagus is crisp-tender. Set aside.

In large skillet with low sides, heat oil over high heat, until very hot. Salt and pepper the scallops and add to hot skillet. Don’t crowd. Cook 2 to 3 minutes and flip. Cook another 2 minutes. Add the spaghetti, asparagus and onions and cooking water to loosen slightly. Add lemon zest and juice and remaining 2 tablespoons butter.

Serve, topped with buttered bread crumbs.

“Yummy in the tummy.” says Secelia, our two-year-old granddaughter.