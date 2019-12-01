BUCATINI WITH SHRIMP IN A TOMATO PAN SAUCE

1-pound shrimp, shelled and deveined

Bucatini, Spaghetti (or Pasta of your choice) for two

2 tablespoons Olive Oil

1-pint Campari or Cherry Tomatoes, sliced in half

2 cloves garlic minced

1 bunch of green onions chopped

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)

2 ounces roughly crushed feta cheese

1 large bag spinach (I remove the yucky stems)

A handful of fresh parsley chopped

A few leaves fresh Basil chopped

Salt and Pepper

In large pot cook pasta in boiling, salted water until tender. Using your largest skillet, heat the oil over med-high heat. Salt and pepper the shrimp, and add to pan and cook on both sides for about two minutes. Push the shrimp to the outside edges of the pan, and add the white parts of the onions to the middle of the pan, and red pepper if you are using. Cook a few minutes and push to outside edges of the pan. Add the minced garlic, again to middle of pan, cook for about 30 seconds and push to outside edges of pan. Add the tomatoes and a little more salt, and cook until they soften and begin to release juice. Add the spinach and green parts of onions and gently fold into contents of pan. When spinach is wilted, about two minutes, (hopefully you have space in your skillet to add the cooked pasta and Basil) and very gently fold into pan contents. Taste, and add more salt if necessary. Plate, and sprinkle with the feta, and serve with crusty bread.

Note: You can inexpensively stretch this recipe deliciously, with a chicken breast or two, cut into bite size pieces. About the Bucatini tomatoes; they are the best commercially grown tomatoes I have eaten since I bought tomatoes from “The Tomato Man” 40 years ago in Gainesville. I am now finding these at Publix and Winn Dixie.