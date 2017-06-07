CCA STAR Tournament, by Capt. Mike Anderson

CCA Florida STAR Tournament Cranks up For Year 3……CCA Florida has launched the 3rd year of it’s widely successful CCA Florida STAR Tournament! It started on Saturday May 27th but don’t panic, it runs through Sept. 4th at sunset. That’s 101 days of fishing and this year’s statewide event gives anglers even more chances to win incredible prizes. The format is designed to be family-friendly and otherwise all-inclusive to all aspects of Florida’s recreational community. STAR has a very reasonable $65 entry fee for anglers ages 18 and up, which includes a CCA membership. Existing CCA members (which you should all be) pay only $35 to enter and kids ages 6 to 17 are free. In 2017 with the help of the FWC the CCA released over 150 tagged Redfish all over the state of Florida and catching one could win you a new truck or a boat, motor and trailer package in the tagged Redfish division. In addition to the tagged Redfish Division, the format includes an open division, a lady’s divisions, a kayak division, a fly division, Guides division and even a trash division where you can win prizes for just picking up trash on our waterways! The Conservation division will ultimately help FWC marine biologists better manage our fisheries through meaningful and correct catch data. The tournament also features a youth division which includes up to $100,000 in scholarship awards for New Tide members. In this its 3rd year, tournament boundaries will include state of Florida waters, extending from the Florida/Alabama border all the way south to the waters of Everglades National Park and around up to the Florida/Georgia line. Let’s make 2017 the year we all get involved and truly make a difference in our fishery. CCA is the perfect voice for us but they need our support and the Star Tournament serves as a great way to do that! About 4 years ago I made the decision to become a CCA Life Member. I wanted to be sure that my kids and grandkids would enjoy the same fishing rights that I have enjoyed. These rights are in serious jeopardy and CCA fights these political battles for us every day that we need fought to keep our fishing rights alive. I hope each and every one of you joins CCA and signs up to fish the CCA STAR tournament. It’s a great opportunity to win some great prizes while you’re doing what you’re most likely going to be doing anyway, fishing! And trust me when I tell you, you don’t want to be the person that catches a tagged Redfish that would give you the keys to a brand-new Contender, Pathfinder, Maverick, Sea Hunt, GMC or Carolina Skiff boat powered by a powerful Yamaha motor sitting on a brand new beautiful trailer only you forgot to sign up! Happens every year! Make 2017 the year you and your family chose to get involved and make a difference in our fishery. For more info on how to sign up go to www.CCAFLSTAR.com. Good luck and see you on the water!

