Cedar Key – March Fishing Report

Hello everybody! I think we survived another brutal winter here in Cedar Key Florida, and just in time for this water to start to warm up. The redfish should be moving out of the creeks and deeper holes, giving us a whole lot more options on where to find them. Start looking around these outer oyster bars with a nice chunk of fresh mullet. All I use is a Jim’s jig, tied to 30-pound power pro. Seems to do a pretty good job if placed in the right spot and shouldn’t take too long either. If you haven’t gotten a bite in about 20 minutes, move on to the next spot. With it warming up a bit, just like your yard, the grass on our flats is going to start to grow. Should be plenty of our freckled friends swimming around also. When you are popping those poppers, make sure they are splashing, just like a fish hitting the top of the water. That wimpy little light tug won’t do with all that competition out there. Make’m splash! That doesn’t for this month’s write- up. Hope it helps, and I hope to see you at the shop. Take a kid fishing during spring break!