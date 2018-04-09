CEDAR KEY PADDLING

Hello everyone. I am just as upset as everyone else about the closing of fishing in Cedar Key Florida, due to the record low water temperatures we had this winter. The die-off of our redfish, seatrout, mackerel, and cobia was unavoidable with these temps. Bear with us; the next year or so, while these targeted species fight their way back, we once again can enjoy their fight and flavor. April Fools! You better be out on the water because this Spring has shaped up to be an absolute spectacular year so far. Do not forget to have a small pin fish or six ready to put under your favorite color Cajun thunder. Those big ol reds must hate them things as hard as they hit them. Another great piece of advice is always have a rod set up with just a 1/0 hook, so while you pass a crab buoy or marker of any sort, you can quickly hook a mud minnow or shrimp to get that triple tail. The minnow needs to be hooked in both lips and the shrimp in the tail, to help simulate natural action. That’s all I got for you today. I am going fishing. Everybody, let’s be courteous to each other out there on the water and please stop by the shop if I can help you with anything, and always remember, please take a kid fishing.