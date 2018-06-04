CEDAR KEY PADDLING

Hello ladies and gentlemen! I hope your summer has kicked off well, and is a wet one. Cedar Key is popping and running out of parking spaces quickly; so get here early to enjoy what I consider to be the best fishery this state has to offer. The water temp is up, and if you want to have some fun, the tripletail are floating around like trash bags, waiting for that mud minnow hooked through both lips, with a 2/0 hook and nothing else. (Well, line might help.) I like the 15-pound test, power pro. Get it close, and they flat-out, can’t stand it. Now those redfish like a pinfish, under a Cajun thunder, and if that doesn’t work, break out your arsenal; they are eating something. It never fails; if I am struggling on what they are into that day, go to a spoon. Sometimes you have to spoon-feed those babies. Anyway, as always, June brings a lot of action, including lightning and winds out of no-where. Always have a plan, and if the weather gets wild, it’s harder to drowned on dirt, so get to it. School’s out, so take the time to take a kid or two fishing. Someone did it for you, and these kids need some healthy habits. If you need anything, swing in the shop.